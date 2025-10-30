Team from Springstead Village in Cherry Hinton raises more than £2,600 for Youth Adventure Trust

The Springstead Village team during their 20-mile hike for the Youth Adventure Trust, from left: Marley Edwards, Bhekie Ncube, Stuart Jones, Marc Longhurst, Lucie Williams, and Hannah Elphick

A charity which helps young people build resilience, confidence, and self-esteem through outdoor activities has received a £2,662 boost from members of the team behind the new Springstead Village development being built on the edge of Cambridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group of six raised the money by taking part in the Housebuilder Challenge, an annual event organised by the Youth Adventure Trust, which this year was a 20-mile hike through the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Springstead Village, in Cherry Hinton, is being built through a collaboration between homebuilder Bellway and the development arm of Clarion Housing Group, Latimer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PA Hannah Elphick was one of the Bellway employees who took part. She said: “We all wanted to raise some money for charity and push ourselves physically. We thought this would be the perfect challenge. We also felt this would be a perfect team-building opportunity.

“We chose to sign up to the challenge not only because the Youth Adventure Trust is such a wonderful charity that offers young people a space to be able to build their confidence and push themselves with one-to-one support, but also to push ourselves too. There were quite a few members of the team who had done nothing like this before, myself included, and we felt it would be such a good sense of achievement and overall, incredibly good for our mental health.

“The first peak was by far the hardest to climb. We took it slow in places but finally made it to the top at which point the rain was lashing down. I can honestly say, and the whole team would agree, if it hadn’t been for each and every team member we would not have completed it. We worked so well together.”

The other members of the challenge team were Assistant Accountant Lucie Williams, Senior Site Manager Stuart Jones, Site Manager Marc Longhurst, Quantity Surveyor Bhekie Ncube, and Sales Advisor Marley Edwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team completed the hike in 10-and-a-half hours. A total of 39 teams completed the challenge and there was a gala dinner for all those taking part in the evening. The event raised over £90,000 in total to support the work of the Youth Adventure Trust.

The trust offers a range of programmes including residential camps, day activities and one-to-one support emphasising empowerment and personal development. To find out more, visit https://www.youthadventuretrust.org.uk

For details about the new homes being built at Springstead Village, see https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/essex/springstead-village.