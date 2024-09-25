Taylor Wimpey transforms St John's Church School in partnership with Magic Breakfast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In partnership with Magic Breakfast, Taylor Wimpey Logistics has demonstrated its commitment to supporting the local community by transforming the outdoor area at St John's Church School in Peterborough.

Over the course of four weeks, volunteers from Taylor Wimpey took part in Magic Breakfast’s initiative, Magic Makeovers, and have provided the school with much-needed resources to encourage outdoor play, foster a love for gardening and improve the overall outdoor environment for the children.

The project featured contributions from key suppliers, including Crown, who provided essential materials for the makeover. Taylor Wimpey’s manufacturing team, led by Declan Cullen, built various items such as sandpits and shelves and constructed trellises for the children.

Teams of 4-6 employees at a time worked tirelessly to paint, build and create a welcoming area for all. The volunteer team from Taylor Wimpey Logistics and Taylor Wimpey Manufacturing all played an instrumental role in the transformation. Together, they built a mud kitchen, created planters and flower beds, designed a LEGO table, and re-leveled and painted a shed. The team also refreshed the outdoor area by painting metal poles, sand pits and fences and added a small patio area and wooden benches.

Sophie Ross, Head of School at St John’s Church School, said: “We are absolutely thrilled and incredibly fortunate to have benefitted from the Magic Makeover. The transformation of our Reception outdoor area has been truly remarkable, creating vibrant and purposeful spaces where our children can learn, play, and grow. The hard work and dedication of all the volunteers has been inspiring - mud kitchens, planters, sheds and digging areas have all been created, alongside the beautiful paintwork that has brought the space to life. Our teachers and children are so grateful for this incredible gift and we can already feel the positive impact it’s having on our school community.”

Ewelina Rathborn, Demand Planner at Taylor Wimpey Logistics, added: “Supporting local schools like St John's Church School is a core part of our community-focused approach. We’re proud to have worked alongside Magic Breakfast to create an inspiring, fun, and colourful outdoor space that will benefit the children for years to come.”

Declan Cullen, Taylor Wimpey Manufacturing Director, added: “It’s been a rewarding experience for all our volunteers, and seeing the transformation come to life has been incredibly fulfilling."

Ali Roberts, Head of Corporate Partnerships at Magic Breakfast, said: “Magic Breakfast is thrilled to have our partner, Taylor Wimpey, participating in Magic Makeovers to support St John's Church School. This collaboration highlights the power of community working together to enhance the educational experience of children.”

This initiative perfectly aligns with Taylor Wimpey’s commitment to giving back to the communities in which it builds. Working together fosters relationships, develops skills, and empowers the local community. Through their ongoing partnership with Magic Breakfast, Taylor Wimpey also donates to the charity annually, helping to fund nutritious breakfasts for partnered schools.