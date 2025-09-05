Sunflower Walk in Ramsey raises an incredible £3168 for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice

The farmers raise £3168 for Sue Ryder

A recent Sunflower Walk, held in Ramsey, Cambridgeshire, has raised an incredible £3168 for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by farmers Lloyd and Mat Smith, the event welcomed visitors to the eight-acre sunflower field in Ramsey Mereside, planted as part of Lloyd’s bird seed business. With over 300,000 sunflowers in full bloom, the field offered a stunning backdrop for visitors to enjoy nature, snap sunset selfies, and take part in family-friendly activities.

Lloyd said: “We were delighted to support Sue Ryder this year and couldn’t be happier with how the Sunflower Walk turned out! Welcoming so many guests to the farm, sharing our story, and hearing theirs - especially the ways sunflowers have touched their lives - made the day truly special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After the busy harvest season, we’ve taken a bit of time to pause and reflect on everything we’ve accomplished. It’s been rewarding to look back, and it’s also sparked some exciting ideas for what we might do next year.”