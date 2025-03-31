'Sue Ryder’s care was a lifeline for my family – now I’m running the London Marathon to give something back'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Shares Adam Smith, from Peterborough, as he prepares to run the TCS London Marathon on April 27 for national healthcare charity Sue Ryder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam, 36, will be running the iconic 26.2-mile race in memory of his dad Bob, who died from a heart attack in 2003 aged just 51. After many years of ill health, Bob was diagnosed with primary progressive Multiple Sclerosis in 2000, with his symptoms leaving him unable to work and drive.

Adam said: “During Dad’s illness, he attended the day care centre at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough. It was a vital lifeline for me and my family when his activities were so limited by his condition. He used to go for a day a week – it meant he could be independent of the family and see new people in similar situations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dad was a real extrovert and sociable person, who could talk to anyone. He really enjoyed seeing new people in the hospice and was happy to spend time outside, rather than being cooped up indoors all the time. And it was a huge relief for us knowing he was in safe hands.”

Adam Smith will be running the London Marathon in memory of his Dad, Bob.

In 2022, Adam took up running as a way of keeping fit and active and soon realised it had become an activity he genuinely enjoyed. He explained: “Fitness is such a part of my life now. It’s second nature. I decided I wanted to give something back to Sue Ryder, and I thought, what better way than with a physical challenge?

“I started off with short 5K parkruns, before signing up for the Great Eastern Run in October 2024, and then I decided to go and double that distance in April 2025 with the London Marathon! It’s about setting a challenge in place for the future and that’s what helps me to carry on going.”

Looking back on his marathon preparations, Adam shared: “I take my training quite seriously. I joined the Eye Community Runners, and they’ve been a great support for training runs and I also work alongside my personal trainer on strength and conditioning training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Winter training is tough, and sometimes the runs are quite punishing, but at the same time, I really enjoy seeing the progress I’ve made.

Adam Smith will be running the TCS London Marathon to raise vital funds for Sue Ryder.

“I’ve got the bug for challenges like this now and have big ambitions for the future,” he added.

In the lead-up to the world-famous race, Adam has already surpassed his initial fundraising target, raising an incredible £3,858 for Sue Ryder, and is determined to achieve even more. He said: “Work are really supportive. They helped me organise a quiz night in February, where 70 people from the local community turned up and we raised £1,698.

“I also have another unusual fundraising habit where I make a donation every time my team, Peterborough United, score or get a point in the league! Friends and family have been really generous too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With record numbers applying for this year’s TCS London Marathon, 50,000 runners are expected to take to the streets of London on 27 April.

“I'm really excited about the day itself,” Adam revealed. “As it will be my first marathon and I've just got back from injury, I'm not going for a strict time target but rather to get round and soak in what might be a once in a lifetime opportunity. I have heard the crowds are amazing throughout!”

Reflecting on his decision to support the palliative care and bereavement support charity, Adam concluded: "I’m delighted to be backing Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice. It provides such a valuable service in the local area and is highly regarded within the community. The support they gave my Dad and my family made such a difference to us - it was invaluable."

To donate to Adam’s fundraising, visit Adam Smith is fundraising for Sue Ryder.

Want to join Team Sue Ryder in the TCS London Marathon 2026? Register your interest today: TCS London Marathon | Sue Ryder