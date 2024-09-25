Sue Ryder staff to join hundreds of walkers for charity’s Starlight Hike

Staff from Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice will swap their uniform for glow-up accessories this October to take part in this year’s Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Peterborough.

Colleagues from the hospice in-patient unit and Hospice at Home team will join hundreds of participants on the night-lit walk, sponsored by Cultura Place, which will return to Ferry Meadows Country Park on the evening of Saturday 5 October 2024. Claire Lamprell is the Clinical Team Manager for the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice at Home team and will be taking part in the hike for the second time. Claire said: “What is so nice about Starlight Hike is how it brings our community together. Everyone taking part is there for the same reason, for Sue Ryder, celebrating their loved ones and raising money to support our crucial palliative and bereavement support services. “Here at Sue Ryder, we are all so passionate about what we do so it’s an honour to take part in a fundraising event that helps ensure that we can continue to be there for when it matters. It's lovely to walk alongside families we have cared for, but you don't have to have used Sue Ryder's services to sign up. It's a great event for everyone." Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Peterborough sees groups of people, some dressed in neon or lights, walking to remember their loved ones while raising funds to help the charity ensure that everyone approaching the end of their lives or living with grief can access the support they need. There will also be a dedication area where participants can take a moment to remember someone they love and miss. “The atmosphere at the hike is amazing, with music and plenty of entertainment. We wear face paint and light-up accessories alongside our special Starlight Hike tops. It’s a lovely team bonding experience. “Last year we chose to walk the 5k route but this time we will be stepping it up to complete the 10k. “I would say to anyone thinking about taking part in Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Peterborough to do it. We’re all in it together because we all care about the services Sue Ryder provides.” Claire adds. Online registration closes at midnight on 30 September. Sign up at sueryder.org/StarlightPeterborough. Standard tickets start from £20 per adult or £23 or the night. Support the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice at Home team by donating here.