Sue Ryder Nurse to take on two half marathons in two months to raise vital funds

A Sue Ryder Nurse from Peterborough is preparing to lace up his trainers for two ‘great’ runs over two consecutive months to raise money for families needing his care.

27-year-old David Stevenette who is a Senior Registered Nurse at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough will take on the Great North Run on 8 September followed by the Great Eastern Run in his hometown of Peterborough on 13 October.

David hopes that by pounding the pavements he can help the charity continue to provide its expert and compassionate palliative care and bereavement support when it matters.

“I’ve always enjoyed sport and keeping fit. I played tennis previously for Cambridgeshire, but it was during my time at university that I took up running. Now, I regularly attend the Ferry Meadows parkrun recently securing my personal best,” shared David.

David Stevenette will be lacing up his trainers to take on two 'great' runs

“I joined the hospice in March this year and took part in the Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival this summer. It was great fun, and I thought I would like to do something else for Sue Ryder, a cause so close to home,” David adds.

Having originally studied criminal justice at Sheffield Hallam University he returned to Peterborough to be near family and started working at Peterborough Hospital.

“I’m a caring person and after university I took up a summer job working in the bereavement department at the hospital and then in the mortuary, before deciding to return to Sheffield to study adult nursing,” said David.

“My family lives on the doorstep of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, in Longthorpe, so I grew up passing the hospice on my way to school as a child. I would fundraise for the charity through my tennis too.

“You get a real sense of privilege and pride working at Sue Ryder knowing that you can be the person to take away a patient’s sadness and make them smile - ensuring that they feel important during the most difficult time. You build a bond with their family too,” David adds.

David will take on 13.1-mile route from Newcastle to South Shields first and just five weeks later tackle the 13.1-mile course around Peterborough.

“It’s going to be a challenge. I am young and I can do a short run pretty quickly, but I haven’t done a half marathon before. It can be tricky fitting the training in around my shifts too.

“Sometimes I finish work at 7.45pm, get home around 8pm and need to make myself get out there for an hour run, but what I find is it really helps clear my mind. It’s time for myself,” said David.

“I think when you set yourself any goal or challenge the main achievement is to get to the end and complete it, but I want to raise as much money for Sue Ryder as possible too.

“The charity only gets around one-third of funding from the Government and for the rest we rely heavily on donations from fundraisers like this - so any amount I can raise will be greatly appreciated. I know first-hand what a difference it makes,” David added.

To donate to David’s fundraising total visit: David Stevenette is fundraising for Sue Ryder (justgiving.com)

To find out more about Sue Ryder’s events for the rest of the year including October’s Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Peterborough, visit sueryder.org/events