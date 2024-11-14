Stilton school children learn financial literacy skills courtesy of Platform Home Ownership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Year six pupils at a primary school near Peterborough have gained valuable money management skills, thanks to an interactive workshop arranged by Platform Home Ownership.

The two-hour session, held during Talk Money Week (November 4-10), helped equip the children aged 10 and 11 with practical financial skills relating to budgeting, earning, saving, and setting goals, with the aim of supporting future monetary wellbeing.

Delivered by financial education experts WizeUp, the interactive session emphasised the importance of making informed choices, with the Stilton Primary Academy pupils engaged through out and beginning to think about how money affects their everyday lives.

Talk Money Week is celebrated every year, with the aim to encourage people to be more open about their personal finances and have conversations about it.

Michael Flack of WizeUp delivering the financial education session at Stilton C of E Primary.

The delivery of this workshop is in keeping with Platform’s commitment to leaving a lasting legacy at its new homes developments and was the second donation provided to the school after the supply of tennis racquets and balls earlier this year.

Platform is providing over 100 high-quality, energy-efficient homes at the Haddon Abbott development in Norman Cross, just seven miles from Peterborough, in collaboration with Countryside Partnerships.

The development, off New Road, boasts a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes centred around contemporary living in a vibrant community suitable for a variety of home seekers.

Helen Smallman, Deputy Head at Stilton C of E Primary Academy, said: “The pupils were actively engaged in the workshop throughout, and were very keen to learn about the different ways that money impacts their lives.

“We’re very grateful to Michael from WizeUp for delivering this informative session and to Platform for making it all happen.”

Sabina Cox, Marketing Manager at Platform said: “We’re really pleased to have enriched the children at Stilton Primary Academy with this workshop, especially during Talk Money Week.

“Here at Platform, we want to have material, positive impact on our communities that extends far beyond the construction of our homes and hope to have inspired an interest in money through this workshop.”