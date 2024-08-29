Stamford Stone team conquers Snowdon Triple Challenge raising £7,350 for Dementia UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A team from Stamford Stone Company, a leading local stone supplier, has successfully completed the Snowdon Triple Challenge, raising an impressive £7,530 for Dementia UK.

The challenge, which took place on Saturday, August 17, saw a determined team of 13 employees take on the gruelling multi-sport event in North Wales to support the charity that provides critical support for those affected by dementia.

The Snowdon Triple Challenge is a formidable test of endurance, involving a 10.5-mile cycle through the stunning Welsh countryside, a challenging hike up Snowdon’s 1,085m peak, and a 2.5-mile kayak across Llyn Padarn. The team showed tremendous resilience and teamwork in completing the challenge within impressive times with every member successfully crossing the finish line, contributing to the team’s fundraising efforts.

Reflecting on the event, Laura Green, Director at Stamford Stone, said: "It was an incredibly tough challenge, but the determination and camaraderie within our team pulled us through. There were definitely moments where we had to dig deep and support each other, but we’re so thrilled to have completed it together.

"Surpassing our £7,500 fundraising target and reaching £7,530 for Dementia UK is a testament to the generosity of our friends, family, customers, and suppliers. I couldn’t be prouder of the team for their dedication—especially Team A, who conquered the Snowdon hike in under 4 hours!"

Stamford Stone is delighted to have exceeded its fundraising goal, helping Dementia UK continue its vital work. Dementia UK provides life-changing advice and support to families facing dementia through its specialist nurses, known as Admiral Nurses. Stamford Stone is proud to contribute to this important cause and looks forward to continuing its support in the future.

To support Stamford Stone's fundraising efforts for Dementia UK, donations can still be made via their JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/team/stamfordstonesnowdontriple