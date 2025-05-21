Stagecoach East offers eligible care staff even more value - with 10% discount on travel
The agreement, between Cambridgeshire’s biggest bus operator and the Care Professional Academy, will see care staff, who are members of the academy, receive a 10% discount off one, seven, and 28-day tickets across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, as well as Sheffield.
The move adds even more value to Stagecoach East’s already great fares. Across Cambridgeshire, in a Town Zone, adults can enjoy unlimited travel for 28 days for just £2.93 per day, or a Flexi 10 book of 10 unlimited day tickets costs just £4.20 per day – less than the price of a coffee on the high street. Student annual passes cost just £1.65 per day.
The bus is also a very reliable way to get to work – Stagecoach East routinely runs over 99.5% of the miles that it is scheduled to run throughout Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire.
Welcoming the new partnership, Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East said: “At Stagecoach, two of our key values are that we will support our local communities and that we are stronger together, so working with the Care Professional Academy and the wonderful professionals in Adult Social Care is a great opportunity to show that the bus is an essential part of our local communities, ready to get you where you need to go, whether that is for leisure or to get to work.”
The partnership will help to recognise and reward the incredible contributions made by care professionals every day. Through this new initiative, eligible care professionals will now find it even easier and more affordable to get to and from work, or for days out with family and friends.
Jodie Young, Care Professional Academy, Engagement and Benefits Specialist added: “Care professionals are the backbone of our communities, and we’re thrilled to partner with Stagecoach to deliver real, practical support. This discount helps reduce the financial burden on care staff and reflects our shared commitment to supporting those who care for others.”