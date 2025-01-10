Stagecoach East bus drivers are standing up against abuse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough’s biggest bus operator has revealed some of the initial experiences of its drivers in standing up against Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stagecoach East’s buses officially became places of refuge for people fearing that they will be subject to abusive behaviour last October, when it launched its partnership with Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Police Authority, and the Cambridge and Peterborough Rape Crisis Centre to join the Businesses Against Abuse (BAA) scheme.

Under the scheme, the operator’s existing safeguarding procedures are being enhanced with additional training: drivers are being trained to recognise people who are in vulnerable situations either on or off the bus – and are being given guidance in how to offer help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If a driver recognises that a women or girl may be in fear of abuse on the street, they are authorised to pull over and ask if they need help and then take her to a safe place on route if necessary.

BAA bus

Now, reflecting on the first three months of the scheme, Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “I am so proud of how our Training team, drivers, and everyone concerned have reacted to being part of this important scheme. They are making a real difference in our local communities.

“The message remains the same as it was at launch: your local bus is a place of safety. I would encourage anyone who is in fear or abuse, either on the bus or if they see a bus, to make themselves known to the driver, who will try to help them.

“Even after only the first few months, we have already had numerous incidents where drivers have intervened to stop abuse against women, and their actions have absolutely kept them safe on our vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These have ranged from young women feeling safe seeing our destination messages, diverting a bus service to take a vulnerable women to a safe area, and also direct interventions to keep a predators away from a young girl, one of whom was arrested.”

Darren Roe

Stagecoach East’s high-profile partnership has already been a springboard for BAA, which has seen a boost in the number of businesses wanting to join the scheme, including other bus operators.

If a driver recognises that a passenger is in fear of abuse, they have been given a range of options to help. These are called the “5 D’s” and include delegating, by involving others, distracting, and delaying until it is safe to challenge.

All Stagecoach East buses now display BAA stickers with QR codes by their entrance doors, designating them as safe-spaces and all their buses have multiple cameras, so cases of abuse will be Recorded and Reported.