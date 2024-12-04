Staff at local care home Elf themselves to raise awareness for Alzheimer's

By Mark Shelton
Contributor
Published 4th Dec 2024, 17:22 BST
Updated 5th Dec 2024, 08:54 BST
Staff at Rose Lodge Care Home in Wisbech swapped their uniforms for costumes on National Elf Day (Wednesday December 4) in an effort to raise funds and awareness to help people living with dementia.

Launched by the Alzheimer’s Society and delivered direct from the North Pole, Elf Day was created to sprinkle some festive cheer on fundraising towards finding a cure for dementia. From stripy socks to head-to-toe elf outfits, anything goes – there’s snow better way to raise money to help beat dementia.

Most Popular

On the day, residents and staff at Rose Lodge were able to enjoy elf-themed games including elf-bingo paired with an afternoon of mulled wine and minced pies as the team at the home donned their elfish apparel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Betty, a resident of the home said: “It is always a very festive day and the staff always make us laugh in their costumes. What a wonderful way to raise money for charity!”

Colleagues at Rose Lodge embracing Elf Day fun.placeholder image
Colleagues at Rose Lodge embracing Elf Day fun.

Meg Jones, General Manager at Rose Lodge and head elf, said: “Elf Day at Rose Lodge is always a lot of fun and we are home to some of the most unusual elves I have ever seen! We know first-hand that many people, including a good number of our residents, are living with some form of Alzheimer’s. That’s why raising money to support dementia charities is dear to our hearts and we’re always so keen to get involved. We’re proud that the money we’ve raised will go towards such a good cause.

Related topics:Alzheimer's Society
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice