Special pub lunch for fathers at local care home

Hilton Park residents with their families

Residents at Hilton Park Care Home in Bottisham enjoyed a special pub lunch in celebration of Father’s Day on June 15.

With the lovely warm weather residents were able to enjoy meeting up with loved ones in the home’s garden before heading off for a traditional pub lunch at The Bell in Bottisham. They then enjoyed sitting in the pub-garden enjoying the conversations that were flowing.

Geanina Tinca, General Manager of the home, said: “We’ve all had a wonderful day today welcoming friends and family into the home. Occasions like Father’s Day are so important, it was fantastic to have such a lovely gathering with our residents and their loved ones all together enjoying the sunshine.”

John Waller, resident at Hilton Park said: “I’ve had a great time celebrating with my family, it has been so lovely to see them and spend some quality time together.Father’s Day is such a special day, I’m so pleased we were all able to celebrate together.”

Hilton Park resident, John Waller, enjoying his food whilst watching the darts on TV.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Hilton Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hilton Park provides nursing care and residential care for 88 residents ranging from respite care to longer stays.