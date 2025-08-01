Smiths Motor Group powers up hospice’s green journey

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice is proud to welcome a brand new all-electric Renault 5 EV, generously donated by Smiths Motor Group in Peterborough, powering the hospice’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

The new vehicle marks a milestone in the longstanding partnership between Smiths Motor Group and the Peterborough-based Sue Ryder hospice. It replaces the previously loaned hybrid Renault Captur, bringing cleaner transport options to the hospice’s essential work and strengthening its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.

Martin Russell, Head of Operations at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “We’re really excited to have a brand-new Renault 5 EV at the hospice, thanks to the continued generosity of Smiths Motor Group. Not only does it support our commitment to reducing emissions and operating more responsibly, but it also gives our teams a reliable, efficient way to travel out into the community.”

This latest donation is the fourth vehicle loaned to the hospice by Smiths Motor Group over the last seven years, demonstrating their commitment to sustainable progress and community care.

Smiths Motor Group also took part in this year's Peterborough Dragon Boat Race

The Renault 5 EV joins a growing list of green initiatives already under way at the hospice, including the installation of LED lighting, a ground source heat pump, improved recycling facilities, and smarter energy and water management across the site.

The donation also coincides with the 85th anniversary of Smiths Motor Group, which has marked the occasion through a series of fundraising and community events in support of Sue Ryder, including participation in the Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival, a charity bike ride, and a charity football match.

Jon Southam, Director of Smiths Renault Peterborough, commented: “We’re incredibly proud to have supported Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice for over seven years, not only through fundraising and community events but also by providing vehicles to help them carry out their vital work.

“Being able to supply reliable transport is just one small way we can contribute to the incredible care and support Sue Ryder offers to those who need it most. It’s a partnership we truly value and are honoured to be a part of.”

The brand-new Renault 5 EV will help drive the hospice's eco goals.

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice is the only specialist palliative care inpatient unit in Peterborough. It provides care and support for people who are living with life-limiting conditions, as well as supporting their families.

For more information on Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, please visit www.sueryder.org/thorpehall