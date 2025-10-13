Sky high…accessible flying experiences take off in Cambridgeshire

A leading experience provider has launched Accessible Flying Lessons in Cambridgeshire for people with a physical disability or visual impairment.

Now available with Experiences.co.uk, the packages at Little Little Gransden Airfield include a 30 Minute In The Air Accessible Flying Lesson or a 60 Minute In the Air Accessible Flying Lesson both provided in partnership with a leading disability organisation.

This lesson is accessible across a whole spectrum of disabilities and impairments, including mental and physical disabilities, visual impairments, mobility issues, learning difficulties and sensory problems, mental health issues, neurological disorders, amputations and all points in between.

Imran Malek, corporate sales manager at Experiences.co.uk, said: "We're thrilled to now offer these accessible flying lessons and experiences."

"Whether it's for half-an-hour, or a full hour, it's a great way to learn to fly alongside the very best flying instructors, most probably inside an Ikarus C42 light aircraft."

Sessions start with a full briefing so participants can learn what to expect in the air and what exercise they'll be doing.

The cockpit then awaits as the lesson begins for real, building confidence above the clouds, before it's time to land, which is followed with a debriefing session from the instructor.

The launch comes as Experiences.co.uk launch a host of flying experiences for those with disabilities - including the chance to fly high above the Garden of England with a 1 Hour Castle Accessible Flight Experience – Kent.

It is ideal for history enthusiasts wanting to see some famous landmarks including Rochester Castle, Chatham's historic naval dockyards and Leeds Castle, from a bird's eye view.

Imran added: "Kent is packed with historical landmarks and famous sights, and this flying experience is the perfect way to see them from a new perspective."

For more information about Experiences.co.uk, and its range of new packages, visit www.experiences.co.uk.