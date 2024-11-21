Sing for Life 2024, supporting Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice

Sing for Life 2024

September 2024 saw over 50 brave women join up to take part in Peterborough Voices’ Sing for Life project, aimed to get women singing and raise money for Peterborough’s much-loved Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

The women rehearsed for nine weeks in Peterborough city centre, working with William Prideaux (director) and the Peterborough Sings! team to prepare for their fantastic live charity performance which took place at the Cresset Theatre, Peterborough, on Thursday 14th November.

The programme included popular hits I Can See Clearly Now, Wind Beneath My Wings, The Way We Were, and You Raise Me Up as well as WA Mozart’s Laudate Dominum, Bob Chilcott’s Remember Me and Flight Song by Kim André Arnesen.

Hundreds of family members, friends and supporters came along to share the evening with them and there was cheering and a standing ovation after their last song. An audience member commented “It wasn’t just their voices - their presence, their confidence, the clarity of the words, the harmonies were superb. Absolutely brilliant!”

For most of the women this was their first experience of singing in public, here’s what some of them said:

“It was an amazing experience… the support was truly fantastic!”

“I absolutely loved every moment and wish I could do it all over again!”

“Fabulous experience shared with a great group of women!”

“Such a fantastic experience, I’m so pleased I got to be a part of it!”

“The best time, while raising money for an amazing charity!”

“So honoured to be part of this journey!”

On behalf of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, Zoë Noyes, Community Fundraiser, said "Sing for Life is such a joyful event, and each year we are blown away by everyone's dedication and commitment to the project and to hitting the high notes for our charity. The money raised is vital in helping Sue Ryder to ensure that no one has to face dying or grief alone and we are so grateful to the team for their ongoing support... raising the roof so we can continue to be there when it matters!"