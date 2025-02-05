Second funding round opens for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Fund for Nature

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Fund for Nature has launched its second funding round, opening its Call for Expressions of Interest on 4th February. The Fund aims to enhance biodiversity and increase access to natural green spaces, aligning with the ambition to double the quantity and quality of wildlife habitats in the region.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough are home to some of the UK’s most treasured natural environments but face significant challenges such as habitat loss and reduced biodiversity. The Fund provides a vital opportunity to support landscape projects that create lasting benefits for nature and communities alike.

Expressions of Interest are welcome from:

Landowners and farmers integrating productive land use with biodiversity goals.Local authorities and public bodies enhancing community green spaces.Conservation organisations planning large-scale habitat restoration projects.

Fleam Dyke nr Balsham, Cambridgeshire, Wildlife Trust BCN

The Fund focuses on projects that:

Attract external investment.Generate sustainable revenue and aim to be financially self-sustaining.Deliver measurable benefits like climate change adaptation, health improvements, flood prevention, and water quality enhancement.

Larger projects will be prioritised, with grants of up to £300,000 available. Projects must match funding from other sources and demonstrate potential to leverage further investment or generate revenue.

A webinar for prospective applicants will take place on Tuesday, 11th February, 2:00–3:30 PM, featuring updates on the first approved project, the Fleam Dyke Project, and guidance for the upcoming funding round. Register here: shorturl.at/bYxcq

For the application timeline, Expressions of Interest form, and guidance documents, visit: naturalcambridgeshire.org.uk/projects/cpfundfornature2guidance/

The Fund was established through a grant from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and is managed by Natural Cambridgeshire, the Local Nature Partnership for the region.

Matthew Bullock, Trustee of Natural Cambridgeshire and Chair of the Fund for Nature Committee, said: “The Fund for Nature is focusing on large-scale projects to help farmers and landowners create habitats that support diverse species and restore wildlife in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. It offers capital for these projects, which must be self-sustaining, matched by other contributions, and repayable. The goal is to promote the use of Green Finance, including biodiversity, woodland, carbon, and water credits, to help double Nature's footprint in the region.”