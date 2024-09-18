Scouts in Peterborough are getting bigger

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scouts are growing in Peterborough.

Did you know that since January 2022, the number of boys and girls aged 4 to 17 involved in Scouts in Peterborough has increased by over 13%

With increases in most of the five sections, Scout Groups and Explorer Units are looking for more volunteers to keep up with the demand for places. There are opportunities for adults to volunteer to help with boys and girls in Squirrels (ages 4 and 5), Beavers (ages 6 to 8) Cubs (ages 8 to 10), Scouts (ages 10 to 14) and Explorers (ages 14 to 17). There are also opportunities to volunteer in the background. This could be as a trustee, as an administrator, fundraising or IT.

Children and young people can get involved in over 250 activities. These range from abseiling to firelighting, geocaching to navigation and pioneering to zorbing. Skills they can learn and develop include teamwork, self-confidence, problem solving and social skills. Cub Scout Lola said, “Over the weekend, I’ve been climbing, kayaking, making a bracelet, got wet with the water rockets, made S’mores and took part in singing around the campfire. It’s been ace!”

Lending a hand

Volunteer Nigel said, “More children and young people want to join Scouts and we have lots of children and young people who could join tomorrow if we had more volunteers. Some additional volunteers would enable more children and young people to do these activities and learn skills for life.”

Nigel added, “Volunteering with Scouts is flexible and whatever time you can give, we will find a role for you. We will provide training as and when you want to do some. As a volunteer, you will make new friends, learn new skills, share interests and experience, be taken out of your comfort zone (only if you want to be) and make a difference to people’s lives.” Nigel added, “Seeing a child achieve something they didn’t think they could do will always bring a smile to your face. Volunteering gives you a sense of purpose and a great deal of pride and satisfaction.”

If you want to know more about Scouts or where your nearest Scout Group is, visit www.scouts.org.uk