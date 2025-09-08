Rugby fun at Cambridge Manor

Elder generation enjoying rudby

At Cambridge Manor in Cambridge, everyone was excited. The residents, from their 70s to 90s, loved sharing stories about their younger days. But a new notice on the community board got everyone talking one cool September morning in 2025.

“New Activity!” it said. “Cambridge Manor is teaming up with Rugby Cambridge and their foundation for a fun project. All rugby fans are welcome! Join us for a ‘Walk on Rugby’ session and meet the Rugby Cambridge team, who’ll come in their rugby gear to share this cool sport!”

The idea came from Marjorie, a resident who loved rugby because of her late husband, a local player. Over tea with Sarah, the activities coordinator, Marjorie said, “Why not bring rugby here? Not the rough stuff, just the fun and teamwork!” Sarah, who loved making residents happy, told the director, who called Rugby Cambridge. The team and their foundation were excited to join in.

The first event was set for a sunny Saturday afternoon. Residents gathered in the garden, where part of it was turned into a small rugby field with soft grass and colorful cones. Some sat in comfy chairs under a tent, drinking tea, while others, like Marjorie and her friend Tom, stood with their walking sticks, ready for the “Walk on Rugby” session.

At 2 p.m., the Rugby Cambridge team arrived, their boots crunching on the path. In their jerseys and shorts, they looked like sports stars. The team’s captain, Liam, a friendly guy, shouted, “Who’s ready for rugby?” Everyone laughed, even the shy residents.

The session started with stories. Liam and his teammates talked about their best games and explained rugby simply. They passed around a rugby ball for everyone to touch. Tom, a former teacher who loved jokes, said, “This ball’s heavier than my old books!” The players laughed and showed a gentle pass, letting residents try. Marjorie threw the ball to Sarah, who caught it with a cheer.

Next was the “Walk on Rugby” activity, made for everyone, even those using wheelchairs. The players set up a short path with cones for residents to walk or roll through, like rugby players moving on the field. Those watching clapped and cheered. Elsie, a quiet resident who usually stayed out of activities, surprised everyone by joining in, her wheelchair pushed by a smiling player named Sophie. “I feel like I’m on the team!” Elsie said, smiling big.

The best part was the fake “scrum.” The players showed how a scrum works, all about teamwork. They invited a few residents for a fun, still version—just for a photo. Marjorie, Tom, and a lively resident named George stood with the players, smiling for the camera. The photo was later framed and hung in the lounge, a favorite memory.

After, the team stayed for tea and biscuits, chatting and answering questions. Liam said they’d come back every month, and the foundation would get special rugby gear for more sessions. The residents had ideas too, like a rugby quiz night and a party to watch Rugby Cambridge’s next game.

That evening, as the sun set over Cambridge Manor, Marjorie sat by her window, holding a signed rugby ball from the team. “This was better than any game I’ve seen,” she told Sarah. “We didn’t just watch rugby—we were part of it.”

And so, the rugby project became a big part of Cambridge Manor, bringing residents, staff, and the Rugby Cambridge team together for fun, teamwork, and new adventures.