Rotary Club of Whittlesey – Proudly supporting young people in sport

The club was proud to be a main sponsor of the Summer Showdown Scooter competition, which was run by Future Scooters CIC, Generate Marketing UK, Fenland Youth Work Network, Fenland Youth Tribe, 20 Twenty Productions CIC and Phoenix Youth Provision CIC. The event was hugely popular with young people when it last ran in 2022 and was another resounding success this time.

The Rotary Club of Whittlesey President Jim Saunders and President-elect Kevin Buckland gave out the prizes for the beginners’ category.

The club also part funded a special blue plaque. During the day Jim Saunders attended the unveiling ceremony at the Manor rifle range, celebrating the achievements of multi-medal winning Paralympian Matt Skelhon, who trained there before he won gold in the Beijing Olympics. The rifle club was holding an open day and Matt was there in person to encourage others, especially young people to take up the sport, offering free opportunities to try it out on the day. The youngest attendee was three years old.

Mr Saunders said: ‘’We always say the youth of the town are our future. Being involved in sport and community events is a great way for them to grow their confidence and skills, which is one reason we sponsored the beginners’ category in the scooter competition. It takes courage and determination to try new sports, especially seeing the dynamic displays from the scooter riders today. We also recognise hard work from the volunteers at the rifle club and appreciate the inclusive nature of that sport, where all ages and abilities can compete and learn together. We hope the blue plaque celebrating Matt’s achievements will encourage others to think anything is possible in life if you take the first step and try new things.”

The Rotary Club of Whittlesey has been raising money for good causes for over 70 years and is always looking out for new members. Supporting projects for young people has always been a core remit, helping local charities like Fen Hands and Life Education.

All photo permissions / Credits Rotary Club of Whittlesey apart from the one labelled Stephen Jukes.