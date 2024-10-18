Rose Lodge celebrates Harvest Festival with the community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Rose Lodge Care Home, in Wisbech, celebrated Harvest Festival by welcoming the parishioners from St. Peters Church for a lively and joyous service of harvest celebration

Residents at Rose Lodge enjoyed attending the service with friends and family and members of the local community. The home on behalf of the local food bank had collected a wonderful hamper of different foods and fresh produce to donate at the event along with all the other offerings from families, schools and community groups.

Following on from the service our residents and visitors settled in to enjoy a morning of social fun with the homes ‘Cheese & Ale’ event and were delighted to be joined by members of the Wisbech U3A.

General Manager, Meg Jones said as always, we’ve all been looking forward to Harvest Festival. It’s such a lovely time of year – the residents love the church service, giving thanks and getting together with the local community.”

Local church accepting food bank donations from the residents of Rose Lodge

Ethel, a resident at Rose Lodge said: “I love Harvest Festival, it reminds me of so many church services I’ve attended over the years. I love singing hymns and it was wonderful to be able to donate goods for the local food bank.”