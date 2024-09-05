Rose Lodge and the Mayor bring the local community together with summer fete
It was the utmost privilege to welcome the Mayor of Wisbech, Sidney Imafidon as he joined our residents and relatives for an afternoon of summer fun.
Rose Lodge hosted a variety of activities throughout the day, including take away style fish and chips, tombola stall, live entertainment and games which were enjoyed by everyone who came to the event.
Staff at Rose Lodge made everyone feel welcome and were delighted to see different generations having fun together. Visitors enjoyed plenty of refreshments courtesy of our home's bar area, featuring a selection of juicy cocktails and cold beers.
Resident, Rita said, “I thoroughly enjoyed it. I was surrounded by lots of great people, and the refreshments kept flowing. The weather was so kind to us and it was a beautiful day. Staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”
Megan Jones, General Manager at the home, said: “Staff at Rose Lodge are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success!”
