Rose Lodge and the Mayor bring the local community together with summer fete

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community came together at the Rose Lodge Care Home to enjoy a Beach themed Summer Fete that was held in the home’s grounds at the end of August.

It was the utmost privilege to welcome the Mayor of Wisbech, Sidney Imafidon as he joined our residents and relatives for an afternoon of summer fun.

Rose Lodge hosted a variety of activities throughout the day, including take away style fish and chips, tombola stall, live entertainment and games which were enjoyed by everyone who came to the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at Rose Lodge made everyone feel welcome and were delighted to see different generations having fun together. Visitors enjoyed plenty of refreshments courtesy of our home's bar area, featuring a selection of juicy cocktails and cold beers.

Welcoming the Mayor Sidney Imafidon to the summer fete

Resident, Rita said, “I thoroughly enjoyed it. I was surrounded by lots of great people, and the refreshments kept flowing. The weather was so kind to us and it was a beautiful day. Staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”

Megan Jones, General Manager at the home, said: “Staff at Rose Lodge are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success!”