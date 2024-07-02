Rocky's road to recovery after being unable to walk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A German Shepherd dog from Norfolk has amazed vets and his owner by making a full recovery after he was unable to walk following a severe spinal infection.

Five-year-old Rocky is now back on all paws thanks to the team effort at Linnaeus-owned DWR Veterinary Specialists in Cambridgeshire.

His owner, Christopher Musgrave from Wolferton, originally thought Rocky’s lameness in his back legs might be because of a slipped disc.

Christopher said: “We didn’t really know what was making Rocky ill. He was very bad and we didn’t know if he would make it.”

Rocky’s on the road to recovery thanks to DWR Veterinary Specialists.

Rocky was referred to the neurology team at DWR, who carried out an MRI scan which revealed he had an infection in one of his intervertebral discs, which was the cause of his severe symptoms.

Beatrice Carletti, consultant in neurology at DWR, said: “Rocky was referred to our neurology team for further investigations of not being able to walk with his back legs and severe back pain.

“An MRI scan revealed a spinal infection which had spread from Rocky’s urinary tract.

“He needed urgent treatment and was immediately started with antibiotics, together with an intense programme of physiotherapy and hydrotherapy.”

Following the start of his treatment, Rocky started to slowly recover and after a week was able to walk with the assistance of a sling.

Beatrice added: “During the following weeks and months Rocky was rechecked routinely and his owner worked very hard to provide him with intense physiotherapy. It’s great to report that a few months down the line Rocky has made a full recovery.”

Christopher added: “Beatrice and her team were very good and kept us well informed and treated Rocky really well. Rocky’s well on his way to being the dog he used to be.”

DWR Veterinary Specialists offers specialist-led care in anaesthesia and analgesia, dentistry, cardiology, dermatology, diagnostic imaging, diagnostic pathology, emergency and critical care, internal medicine, interventional radiology, neurology and neurosurgery, oncology, ophthalmology, oral and maxillofacial surgery, orthopaedics, physiotherapy and soft tissue surgery.