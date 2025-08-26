Retired Methodist Minister rekindles childhood passion for building sandcastles

Fred and his daughter at Anglesey Abbey

At Waterhouse Manor care home in Cambridgeshire, residents are encouraged to reconnect with past interests and experiences that have shaped their lives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For resident Fred Day (91), a retired Methodist minister, this meant revisiting a pastime he had long associated with his younger years: building sandcastles.

Fred spoke of how as a young man, he created large, detailed sandcastles—often complete with moats. Fred recalled occasions spent on beaches in Sitges, Barcelona, Faro, Portugal, and Poppet Sands, Cardigan Bay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Fred hadn’t visited a beach in a long time, the team at Waterhouse Manor were determined to help Fred revisit his much-loved hobby.

Emma Tiley, Lifestyle Manager at Waterhouse Manor, organised to accompany Fred on a trip to Anglesey Abbey and Gardens, where acclaimed sculptors, Sand in Your Eye, were constructing a sand replica of the Abbey.

Fred was invited to observe their work at close quarters, talking to the sculptors as they demonstrated their craft.

Fred was impressed by the simplicity of their tools compared with the intricacy of their creations, saying, “The tools were nothing fancy, the skill was in their hands.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also joined by his daughter, Fred spent the afternoon carefully shaping turrets and carving moats on his own sand table, while reminiscing about summers past.

When asked what drew him to sandcastle building, Fred replied, “I don’t know, I just love doing it! If it wasn’t a sandcastle, it was a dam—we would build it, fill it with water, and watch it trickle back to the sea. There’s a little boy inside of me and I’m not ready to let him go yet.”

Emma Tiley added, “It was an absolute privilege to make Fred’s wish a reality, what made it even more special was having Fred’s daughter with us too.

“At Waterhouse Manor, we do all we can to ensure our residents continue to live out their passions and interests. Whether it is rediscovering a lifelong hobby, trying something new, or creating experiences with loved ones, we believe life should be as rich as possible at any age.”