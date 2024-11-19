Residents raise thousands for Sue Ryder despite Starlight Hike cancellation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cambridgeshire residents have shone through with their support of national healthcare charity, Sue Ryder after heavy rain forced their annual walk under the stars to be cancelled last month.

The Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Peterborough, which was set to take place on Saturday 5 October at Ferry Meadows Country Park, is the charity’s top fundraising event. This year, it was expected to draw 500 walkers for the 5k or 10k walk in memory of loved ones.

Despite the weather setback, 88 groups or individuals have since completed their own 5k or 10k hikes, collectively raising around £30,000 for the charity, which operates Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough.

42-year-old Lucy Cowlishaw from Stamford was set to join the hike with 20 family and friends to celebrate the life of her mum, Sue Cowlishaw, who was cared for at the Peterborough Sue Ryder Hospice in the final days of her life.

The Dancing Queens celebrating Sue's memory at her local pub

“Determined not to let the wet weather dampen our spirits, on the day the hike was due to take place, my fellow Dancing Queens (a nod to mum’s love for Abba) and I headed to my mum and dad’s old local pub, in our Dancing Queens crowns, to raise a few glasses to my mum.

“We were also keen to earn the donations we had kindly received so two weeks later, some of us embarked on a 10km walk of our own around our gorgeous town of Stamford and up to Burghley House. It was a beautiful and fitting day to remember my beautiful and brave mum and share stories of her while thanking those who had kindly donated to such a worthwhile cause”.

Cheyenne Smith, Community Fundraising Manager at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, adds: “It’s incredibly heartwarming to see the lengths to which people have gone to support our charity, especially after the disappointment of having to cancel our main event. The vital funds raised will significantly help bridge the funding gap we faced, particularly at a time when costs are rising, and more people are expected to need our care.

“We have everything crossed that we will be back next year with our fantastic flagship fundraiser, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to Ferry Meadows to remember and celebrate their loved ones once again. With that in mind, it’s ever too early to to sign up to step out under the stars with registration already open for 2025. We hope to see you there!”

The group had signed up to walk the Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Peterborough in memory of Lucy's mum, Sue

The 2025 Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Peterborough will take place on Saturday 4 October at Fery Meadows Park. To sign up visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/sue-ryder-starlight-hike-peterborough-tickets-1049453292047?aff=oddtdtcreator