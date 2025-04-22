Residents of Waterhouse Manor care home create stunning three-tier Easter bonnet

Waterhouse Manor's Easter Bonnet is three tiers high

Residents at Waterhouse Manor care home in Fordham came together to craft a vibrant three-tier Easter bonnet over Bank Holiday weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project began with a thoughtful group discussion, where residents shared what Easter means to them personally. From cherished memories to favourite springtime symbols, the conversation provided an opportunity to reminisce and celebrate individual perspectives.

Inspired by the residents’ stories and suggestions, staff gathered an assortment of festive decorations, setting the stage for a series of craft sessions. Residents made an array of features including daffodils, rabbits, and chicks using coloured card, paint, paper doilies, and pipe cleaners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a follow-up session, the group worked together to carefully assemble the extravagant three-tier hat. 90-year-old resident, Janet Pollard, said, ‘It was a very good group project, and we have a lot of fun making it together! It was a real community effort.’

The Easter bonnet has already become a favourite conversation piece at Waterhouse Manor and a delightful symbol of the season.

Leena Oni, the General Manager at Waterhouse Manor, commented, ‘The residents had a wonderful time working together on this Easter masterpiece.

‘There was so much laughter, especially when we took turns trying to balance the giant bonnet on our heads – it was a great memory for everyone.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents at Waterhouse Manor are looking forward to showing off their Easter bonnet at the home’s Cake and Coffee Morning, which takes place every Wednesday at 10:30. All are welcome to attend at Waterhouse Manor Care Home, Soham Road, Fordham, Cambridgeshire, CB7 5LB.

For more information, call 01638 262002, email [email protected] or visit https://danforthcarehomes.co.uk/waterhouse-manor.