Residents from local sister care homes join to enjoy National Picnic Day

Smiling and enjoying the food and company

We enjoyed an afternoon in the sun with our picnics

Werrington Lodge and our sister home Longueville Court, decided on National Picnic Day that we would take advantage of the lovely weather!

Bringing the residents together for an afternoon of flying kites, playing games, as well as a wonderful picnic - all of which was made by our lovely kitchen staff.

The weather was beautiful and we all went back to our respective homes, very hot and tired. Good afternoon had by all. Residents loved meeting each other and swapping stories.