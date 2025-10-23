Residents from local care home visit the theatre

Residents and staff from Bayleaf Care Home in Huntingdon were in for a treat with a visit to the local theatre to see the Music Hall annual performance at Papworth Village Hall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents from the home were accompanied by relatives and staff from Bayleaf Care Home as they enjoyed the timeless tale full of magical twists, fun, laughter and adventures.

Resident, Clive Edwards, commented; “It was the best production I have seen in years, the actors were outstanding and I really hope that we can return to see them again!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General Manager, Katie Wilkinson said: “Our residents and staff had a wonderful time at the show- truly brilliant! We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Bayleaf Care Home as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites!”

Residents and staff from Bayleaf Care Home enjoying the show

Bayleaf Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Bayleaf Care Home provides residential care and dementia care for 53 residents from respite care to long term stays.