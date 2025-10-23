Residents from local care home visit the theatre
Residents from the home were accompanied by relatives and staff from Bayleaf Care Home as they enjoyed the timeless tale full of magical twists, fun, laughter and adventures.
Resident, Clive Edwards, commented; “It was the best production I have seen in years, the actors were outstanding and I really hope that we can return to see them again!”
General Manager, Katie Wilkinson said: “Our residents and staff had a wonderful time at the show- truly brilliant! We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Bayleaf Care Home as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites!”
Bayleaf Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Bayleaf Care Home provides residential care and dementia care for 53 residents from respite care to long term stays.