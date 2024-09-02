Residents from local care home pay visit to the zoo

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents from Braeburn Lodge Care Home in Deeping St. James, Peterborough was filled with joy during their visit to Hammerton Zoo. Residents were able to see animals from all around the world in person and had a chance to enjoy feeding the goats.

Residents were able to spend the day at the zoo and enjoyed a packed lunch and snacks provided by the home's hospitality team, and singing songs on the way home on the home’s minibus.

Jane Lee, General Manager of Braeburn Lodge said: “Our residents have enjoyed their day out at the zoo. Trips out in the home's minibus are a regular event for the residents, and we always ask for ideas on where they would best like to go. The day was a lot of fun, residents were able to pet certain animals on the day which was quite therapeutic, and we had great weather for the outing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

BHC

Braeburn Lodge Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Braeburn Lodge provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long-term stays.