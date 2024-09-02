Residents from local care home pay visit to the zoo
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Residents were able to spend the day at the zoo and enjoyed a packed lunch and snacks provided by the home's hospitality team, and singing songs on the way home on the home’s minibus.
Jane Lee, General Manager of Braeburn Lodge said: “Our residents have enjoyed their day out at the zoo. Trips out in the home's minibus are a regular event for the residents, and we always ask for ideas on where they would best like to go. The day was a lot of fun, residents were able to pet certain animals on the day which was quite therapeutic, and we had great weather for the outing.”
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Braeburn Lodge Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Braeburn Lodge provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long-term stays.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.