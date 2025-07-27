Residents from local care home enjoy a trip to the seaside

Residents enjoying the arcades

Residents from Longueville Court care home in Peterborough were filled with joy during their visit to the seaside. Residents enjoyed a day by the sea, playing on the games in the arcades and tucking into fish and chips.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The activities team at Longueville court arranged two day trips to Skegness, were residents can enjoy a fun filled day by the sea.

Resident ambassador David Crowson said " It was a really nice day, i had not being to Skegness for years, so it was nice to visit and see how much it has changed, i had a great time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Krzysztof Krzysztofic General Manager of Longueville Court said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their day out at the seaside. Trips out in the homes mini bus are a regular event for the residents, and we always ask for ideas on where they would best like to go. The day was a lot of fun, residents were able to spend the day sightseeing and visiting the beach.”

Enjoying a glass of wine with their fish and chips

Longueville Court Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Longueville Court provides residential care and dementia care for 104 residents from respite care to long term stays.