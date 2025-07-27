Residents from local care home enjoy a trip to the seaside
The activities team at Longueville court arranged two day trips to Skegness, were residents can enjoy a fun filled day by the sea.
Resident ambassador David Crowson said " It was a really nice day, i had not being to Skegness for years, so it was nice to visit and see how much it has changed, i had a great time."
Krzysztof Krzysztofic General Manager of Longueville Court said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their day out at the seaside. Trips out in the homes mini bus are a regular event for the residents, and we always ask for ideas on where they would best like to go. The day was a lot of fun, residents were able to spend the day sightseeing and visiting the beach.”
Longueville Court Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Longueville Court provides residential care and dementia care for 104 residents from respite care to long term stays.