Residents at local care home lend their ears to a live flute performance
Local musician Abigail Fletcher performed a selection of summertime sounds including Green Sleeves in the home.
Residents joined in with the singing, and clapped along as Abigail performed her finale song ‘seventeen come Sunday’.Guests were invited to join us for the performance in the beautiful lounge in the home.
General Manager, Jane Lee said, “Our residents and guests had a wonderful day singing along with the wonderful performers. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Braeburn Lodge as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites!”
One resident said “I haven’t heard some of these songs in many years. The classics never go out of style!”
Braeburn Lodge care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Braeburn Lodge provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.
