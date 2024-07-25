Residents at local care home lend their ears to a live flute performance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents and guests at Braeburn Lodge care home in Deeping St James enjoyed an afternoon of grins with a live flute performance that took place at the home.

Local musician Abigail Fletcher performed a selection of summertime sounds including Green Sleeves in the home.

Residents joined in with the singing, and clapped along as Abigail performed her finale song ‘seventeen come Sunday’.Guests were invited to join us for the performance in the beautiful lounge in the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

General Manager, Jane Lee said, “Our residents and guests had a wonderful day singing along with the wonderful performers. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Braeburn Lodge as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites!”

Abigail Fletcher playing flute

One resident said “I haven’t heard some of these songs in many years. The classics never go out of style!”