Residents at local care home get pampered

Hilton Park resident Hilda Fanning enjoying a foot spa

Residents at Hilton Park Care Home, in Bottisham recently enjoyed a beauty day at the home courtesy of the in-house activities team who treated the residents to free hand and beauty treatments.

Honouring the women residents at the home, there was a wide range of beauty products to pamper and beautify. The hospitality team at the home also served a spread of teas and cakes for all to enjoy.

Geanina Tinca, General Manager at Hilton Park Care Home said: “It’s always a lovely treat to be pampered, and our residents deserve it. We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Hilton Park as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this one was our most fashionable fun! Living in a care home doesn’t put a stop to celebrating life, and our engaging activities are designed to be enjoyed by all who want to join in.”

Hilda Fanning, a resident at the home was able to enjoy a beauty makeover. Hilda said “I haven’t had a makeover for so many years! It brought back good memories.”

Hilton Park residents showing their manicured hands

Hilton Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hilton Park Care Home provides residential care and nursing care for 88 residents ranging from respite care to longer stays.