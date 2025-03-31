Residents and staff at Huntingdon care home take trip around the world to celebrate diversity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents and staff at a Huntingdon care home took a trip around the world to celebrate diversity through traditional food and dress.

African head wraps, Spanish flamenco dresses and Hawaiian grass skirts were the order of the day during celebrations at Cromwell House luxury care home.

With staff from 12 countries including from Africa, India, Eastern Europe, China and the UK and residents hailing from Bulgaria, Hungary, Ireland and South Africa to name but a few, the day was a mixing pot of colour, taste and sound.

Carol Slater, manager of the 63-bed home on High Street, said: “We have such a diverse group of overseas staff from Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Sierre Leone, Ghana, Bulgaria, Romana, the Philippines, China, Lithuania and residents from all around the world so we wanted to celebrate the different countries and cultures.

Diversity Day at Cromwell House Care Home

“Celebrating heritage and culture and learning about where our staff and residents originate from is an important part of creating a home filled with inclusivity, equality and diversity – so the idea of diversity day was born.”

The afternoon explored music, dance and food prepared by the staff team and chefs including Indian and Chinese buffets and traditional stews.

Staff also wore costumes to represent other countries including Spain, Hawaii, Mexico and residents donned hats, garlands and grass skirts.

Divine Dube, Health Care Assistant at the home, who moved to the UK from Zimbabwe two years ago wore a traditional African skirt and head tie and brought in ‘matemba’ – a stew of dried tiny fish and onions and tomato.

Divine Dube, Health Care Assistant at Cromwell House pictured with a resident during Diversity Day

Divine said: “The residents were really excited to see all the colourful outfits and experience the sounds and tastes of all the countries and it was nice for us as a staff team to learn a bit about each other’s heritage.

“Many of the residents have dementia and while they were interested in asking lots of questions about my skirt they were also able to reminisce as many remembered their world history and key events in my country when it was called Rhodesia.

“Days like this are not only fun they bring a real sense of excitement and joy into the home which helps keep our residents mentally and physically active.”

She added: “I hope next year we can build on the day to share more about our values and what everyday life is like in our countries.”

With the home standing on the site of the house where Oliver Cromwell was born in 1599, the day comes hot on the heels of a visit from The Cromwell Museum who helped residents take a trip down memory lane through replica artefacts including armour, helmets and a hat once owned and worn by the man himself.

Carol added: “Whether it’s exploring local history for residents who grew up in Huntingdon or remembering what they were taught in history classes in school or learning new things, days like this spark memories which is particularly beneficial to people with dementia, helping support their sense of belonging and reducing stress.”