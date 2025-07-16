Reeves Way, Peterborough: Upgrading old gas pipes to keep residents warm now and in the future

Essential work to upgrade almost two kilometres of gas pipeline in Peterborough will begin on Monday 28 July in Reeves Way. Cadent, which manages the local gas distribution network, future-proofs the gas network through essential pipe upgrades to ensure the system is ready to support greener, cleaner gases and reduce leakages.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the coming year to 31 March 2026, Cadent aims invest £91 million to upgrade more than 300 kilometres of gas pipe across the East of England

The planned activity will involve the decommissioning of the current metallic gas pipes – which measure around 1900 metres and were originally installed in 1955 - and installing tough new plastic pipes which will last for decades, future proofing the Peterborough network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following consultation with Peterborough City Council, it was agreed that a large section of the work would be scheduled to take place during the school summer holidays.

Cadent are carrying out gas mains replacement work in Peterborough

Due to the location of the gas main, Reeves Way will need to be closed for the duration of the works with an agreed diversion route being put in place. Access will be made available to residents throughout the works.

Cadent Project Manager, Doug Taylor, said: “Our role is to keep the gas flowing to people’s properties as safely as possible and sometimes this requires essential gas pipe replacement that involves road closures.

“We are completing these works as quickly and safely as possible and thank everyone for their understanding as we undergo these necessary works to ensure a reliable and safe gas supply for all residents, 24/7, 365 days a year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to the nature of the work taking place, there will be times when the gas supply will be interrupted to properties in Reeves Way. This will be for a short period only. Gas supply is usually restored on the same day it goes off. If you are a resident and your gas supply will be affected as part of this work, our team will contact you directly to deal with any enquiries.

If you smell gas, always ring the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999*, day or night. Do not assume it is related to this work; it may not be and needs to be checked.