Ray & Paul's window display is a fitting tribute on the 80th anniversary of the D Day landings
Their latest display is a fitting tribute on the 80th anniversary of the D Day landings.
Mark Shaw, Managing Director of Ray & Paul Interiors said "Our display is a tribute to all those who lost their lives, went missing, or were injured during the D Day landings.
We deeply appreciate the sacrifices made by these incredibly brave individuals, who secured the freedom and lifestyles we enjoy today. Their heroism must never be forgotten."
Mark went on to say "Additionally, we will be donating a portion of our sales to both the Royal British Legion and SSAFA as a token of our gratitude and support."
Ray & Paul Interiors can be found at Shrewsbury Avenue, Peterborough, PE2 7BF.