Ray & Paul's window display is a fitting tribute on the 80th anniversary of the D Day landings

By Sally ColemanContributor
Published 10th Jun 2024
Ray & Paul Interiors window displays are always something special and its well worth a visit to admire them!

Their latest display is a fitting tribute on the 80th anniversary of the D Day landings.

Mark Shaw, Managing Director of Ray & Paul Interiors said "Our display is a tribute to all those who lost their lives, went missing, or were injured during the D Day landings.

We deeply appreciate the sacrifices made by these incredibly brave individuals, who secured the freedom and lifestyles we enjoy today. Their heroism must never be forgotten."

Ray and Paul's window display is a fitting tribute on the 80th anniversary of the D Day landings

Mark went on to say "Additionally, we will be donating a portion of our sales to both the Royal British Legion and SSAFA as a token of our gratitude and support."

Ray & Paul Interiors can be found at Shrewsbury Avenue, Peterborough, PE2 7BF.

