Queensgate’s eco half-term event drives visitors to city centre

By Anna Gully
Contributor
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 10:03 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 10:08 BST

Queensgate Shopping Centre is celebrating the success of its recent sustainability-focused campaign, ‘From Waste to Wonder’, which attracted hundreds of families and visitors throughout May half term, from Monday 26 May to Saturday 1 June.

The week-long initiative brought together families, young eco-warriors, and the wider community to embrace creativity, recycling, and environmental awareness in a fun and engaging way. With a packed schedule of interactive workshops, educational installations, and hands-on eco activities, the campaign inspired visitors of all ages to rethink waste and explore sustainable living.

Throughout the week, the ReCycle Point (a dynamic, interactive drop-off installation) encouraged families to donate clean recyclables such as cans, bottles, egg cartons, and cereal boxes. These everyday items were creatively transformed into eco-friendly workshop materials, offering children a hands-on lesson in reimagining waste as something wonderful.

“We were thrilled by the response from the community and the creativity we saw throughout the week,” said Verity Swinscoe-Wigmore, Marketing and Events Co-ordinator at Queensgate Shopping Centre. “From planting herb gardens to spinning the Wheel of Waste, families embraced every opportunity to learn and play with purpose. It was a fantastic celebration of sustainable living.”

Queensgate’s eco half-term event drives visitors to city centre

‘From Waste to Wonder’ proved that small, mindful actions can create a lasting impact. The campaign showcased the power of community in building a greener future.

For more information about Queensgate Shopping Centre and upcoming events, visit:

www.queensgate-shopping.co.uk

