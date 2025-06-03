Queensgate Shopping Centre is celebrating the success of its recent sustainability-focused campaign, ‘From Waste to Wonder’, which attracted hundreds of families and visitors throughout May half term, from Monday 26 May to Saturday 1 June.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The week-long initiative brought together families, young eco-warriors, and the wider community to embrace creativity, recycling, and environmental awareness in a fun and engaging way. With a packed schedule of interactive workshops, educational installations, and hands-on eco activities, the campaign inspired visitors of all ages to rethink waste and explore sustainable living.

Throughout the week, the ReCycle Point (a dynamic, interactive drop-off installation) encouraged families to donate clean recyclables such as cans, bottles, egg cartons, and cereal boxes. These everyday items were creatively transformed into eco-friendly workshop materials, offering children a hands-on lesson in reimagining waste as something wonderful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were thrilled by the response from the community and the creativity we saw throughout the week,” said Verity Swinscoe-Wigmore, Marketing and Events Co-ordinator at Queensgate Shopping Centre. “From planting herb gardens to spinning the Wheel of Waste, families embraced every opportunity to learn and play with purpose. It was a fantastic celebration of sustainable living.”

Queensgate’s eco half-term event drives visitors to city centre

‘From Waste to Wonder’ proved that small, mindful actions can create a lasting impact. The campaign showcased the power of community in building a greener future.

For more information about Queensgate Shopping Centre and upcoming events, visit:

www.queensgate-shopping.co.uk