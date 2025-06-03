Queensgate’s eco half-term event drives visitors to city centre
The week-long initiative brought together families, young eco-warriors, and the wider community to embrace creativity, recycling, and environmental awareness in a fun and engaging way. With a packed schedule of interactive workshops, educational installations, and hands-on eco activities, the campaign inspired visitors of all ages to rethink waste and explore sustainable living.
Throughout the week, the ReCycle Point (a dynamic, interactive drop-off installation) encouraged families to donate clean recyclables such as cans, bottles, egg cartons, and cereal boxes. These everyday items were creatively transformed into eco-friendly workshop materials, offering children a hands-on lesson in reimagining waste as something wonderful.
“We were thrilled by the response from the community and the creativity we saw throughout the week,” said Verity Swinscoe-Wigmore, Marketing and Events Co-ordinator at Queensgate Shopping Centre. “From planting herb gardens to spinning the Wheel of Waste, families embraced every opportunity to learn and play with purpose. It was a fantastic celebration of sustainable living.”
‘From Waste to Wonder’ proved that small, mindful actions can create a lasting impact. The campaign showcased the power of community in building a greener future.
For more information about Queensgate Shopping Centre and upcoming events, visit:
www.queensgate-shopping.co.uk