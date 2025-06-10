Queensgate Shopping Centre welcomes new community boxing bub in Peterborough

On the Wednesday, 11 June, SPARX, a new charity shop in Queensgate Shopping Centre (located in the former Argos Unit on the upper mall), have joined forces with the Amir Khan Academy under the umbrella of Top Yard School of Boxing, is thrilled to announce the opening of a new boxing facility.

Top Yard School of Boxing, an England Boxing-affiliated amateur club, has been a pillar of the community for over nine years. Founded with a mission to inspire fitness, build confidence, and offer young people a positive outlet. With 5 National Champions and over 20 Box Cup champions, the club has earned a reputation for excellence both in and out of the ring.

This new venture in collaboration with SPARX charity enables the club to expand its reach, delivering more sessions and high-quality coaching to a broader audience. The facility will cater to everyone, from competitive boxers and fitness enthusiasts to those interested in self-defence, female-only classes, and even over-50s programs.

“We’re not just building fighters, we’re building confidence, discipline, and stronger communities,” said a spokesperson from Top Yard School of Boxing. “Boxing teaches discipline, self-defence, gives you purpose in life and keeps you off the streets.”

Verity Swinscoe - Wigmore Marketing and Events Co-ordinator at Queensgate Shopping Centre, added: “We’re proud to support this partnership, which brings such a valuable resource to our community. It’s fantastic to see the Queensgate space being used to promote health, wellbeing, and positive opportunities for people of all ages.”

Classes will run daily, with a variety of options available to cater for all fitness levels. More information about session times and programs can be found on the club’s social media platforms: Facebook & Instagram: @Topyardschoolofboxing Peterborough

The collaboration between SPARX and Top Yard is about more than just boxing, it's about creating opportunities, providing mentorship, and empowering the next generation to lead healthier, more focused lives.

For more information about Queensgate Shopping Centre and upcoming events, visit: queensgate-shopping.co.uk