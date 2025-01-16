Primary School in Peterborough hosts successful SEND support event for Parents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Clare Primary School, located in Helpston, Peterborough, recently hosted its first drop-in coffee session for parents of children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the Soke Education Trust, the primary school demonstrated its commitment to supporting families and providing inclusive educational experiences through this inaugural event. The coffee session brought together various support organisations, professionals, and agencies to offer guidance and assistance to families.

"Our aim was to create a welcoming space where parents could access valuable resources and connect with others facing similar challenges," said Abi Kefford, SENCo at John Clare Primary School. "We're thrilled with the turnout and the valuable discussions that took place between parents, our area SENCo, SEND governor, and representatives from the Peterborough City Council SEND Information Hub."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cathy Carlisle, CEO of Soke Education Trust, emphasised the importance of community support, stating, "In today's fast-paced world, nurturing our children's mental health is just as crucial as their academic achievements. We are committed to developing collaborative practices that support every child and family in our trust".

Abi Kefford, SENCo at John Clare Primary School

The event featured representatives from multiple support organisations, who provided attendees with crucial information and advice. Parents had the opportunity to meet with SENCos and staff from other local primary schools across Soke Education Trust, creating an environment for sharing ideas and experiences.

Building on the success of this initial session, the school plans to host another SEND coffee and catch-up event in the summer term, featuring additional visitors who can share their expertise and services for local children and families.

For more information about John Clare Primary School, visit: https://www.johnclareschool.org/