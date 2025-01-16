Primary School in Peterborough hosts successful SEND support event for Parents
As part of the Soke Education Trust, the primary school demonstrated its commitment to supporting families and providing inclusive educational experiences through this inaugural event. The coffee session brought together various support organisations, professionals, and agencies to offer guidance and assistance to families.
"Our aim was to create a welcoming space where parents could access valuable resources and connect with others facing similar challenges," said Abi Kefford, SENCo at John Clare Primary School. "We're thrilled with the turnout and the valuable discussions that took place between parents, our area SENCo, SEND governor, and representatives from the Peterborough City Council SEND Information Hub."
Cathy Carlisle, CEO of Soke Education Trust, emphasised the importance of community support, stating, "In today's fast-paced world, nurturing our children's mental health is just as crucial as their academic achievements. We are committed to developing collaborative practices that support every child and family in our trust".
The event featured representatives from multiple support organisations, who provided attendees with crucial information and advice. Parents had the opportunity to meet with SENCos and staff from other local primary schools across Soke Education Trust, creating an environment for sharing ideas and experiences.
Building on the success of this initial session, the school plans to host another SEND coffee and catch-up event in the summer term, featuring additional visitors who can share their expertise and services for local children and families.
For more information about John Clare Primary School, visit: https://www.johnclareschool.org/