Ponies with ponies: A Mustang meet like no other at Cherry Hinton Care Home

By Aga Clark
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 09:40 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 11:16 BST
Cherry Hinton Care Home recently became the scene of an unforgettable gathering as Ford Mustangs rolled up to meet some very special residents—both human and equine! The event, aptly named "Ponies with Ponies," brought together the power and prestige of Mustang cars with the gentle charm of real-life ponies, creating a truly heartwarming experience for all in attendance.

The sight of the gleaming Mustangs, with their iconic muscle and style, parked beside the calm and friendly ponies created a beautiful contrast that was nothing short of magical. Residents, staff, and visitors alike were treated to an afternoon of nostalgia, excitement, and pure joy.

Many of the care home residents reminisced about their past experiences with classic cars, sharing stories of road trips and adventures. The Mustang owners, passionate about their beloved vehicles, eagerly chatted about the history and performance of their cars, offering insights into the evolution of the legendary automobile.

Meanwhile, the gentle ponies provided a soothing presence, bringing smiles and warmth to everyone they encountered. Residents enjoyed petting and feeding them, while the ponies, unfazed by the revving engines, seemed to bask in the affection. The unique interaction between the mighty Mustangs and the soft-natured ponies became the heart of the event, symbolising strength and gentleness coexisting in perfect harmony.

Team members at Cherry Hinton Care Home were thrilled with the success of "Ponies with Ponies," expressing gratitude to the Mustang car owners and the handlers of the visiting ponies for making the day so special. "Seeing our residents light up with joy was the best part of the day. The event brought people together in a truly special way," said Aga who helped to organise event.

As the sun set on this extraordinary gathering, one thing was clear—"Ponies with Ponies" was a resounding success, leaving behind cherished memories and a promise to make it an annual tradition. The combination of horsepower and hoof power proved to be an unforgettable experience, uniting different generations, passions, and species in one delightful celebration.

Mustangs at Cherry Hinton Care Home

Mustangs at Cherry Hinton Care Home Photo: Submitted

Mustang owners with their cars outside Cherry Hinton Care Home

Mustang owners with their cars outside Cherry Hinton Care Home Photo: Submitted

One of the residents with Mustang car

One of the residents with Mustang car Photo: Submitted

Ponies with Ponies event

Ponies with Ponies event Photo: Submitted

