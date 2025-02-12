Petting zoo visits Peterborough care home

Residents at Longueville Court were pleasantly surprised to see animals such as Chickens, lizards and Rag Doll kitten and more roaming around their conservatory as Michelle’s petting zoo paid a visit.

General Manager Krzysztof Krzysztofiak said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors today. We knew that having the mobile petting zoo here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus. We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”

Resident Honor Green was very excited and touched by the Michelle’s animals: “How lovely is it to be able to hold and pet these beautiful animals, I wish they could all stay here.”

Longueville Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Longueville Court provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 104 residents from respite care to long term stays.