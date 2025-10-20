Peterborough’s young stars shine as Gang Show returns to the stage

Scouts and Guides bring music, comedy, and colour to the New Theatre this November.

The much-loved Peterborough Gang Show is back, lighting up the New Theatre on 11 and 12 November with a fun-filled variety performance celebrating the creativity and spirit of local young people.

Produced and directed entirely by volunteers, the Gang Show features a talented cast of Scouts and Guides aged 8 to 25, performing an exciting mix of songs, dances, and comedy sketches — including Elvis’ 90th birthday, a Traitors-inspired act, and a Superhero number performed entirely by the Junior Gang, aged 8 to 10.

Directors Stacey and Nina said, “The children and young people in the Gang Show make new friends, build confidence, and create memories that last a lifetime. For many, that moment when the curtains open and they see the audience is surreal — but then their confidence shines through as they sing and dance their hearts out.”

Rehearsals have been running since July, and for many cast members, the experience also helps them earn their Entertainer badge. Some have been performing in the show since they were eight years old — a true testament to how much the event means to them.

The Peterborough Gang Show tradition dates back to 1937 - a proud legacy of Scouting, Guiding, and community teamwork in the city.

Tickets are available now from the New Theatre website: https://newtheatre-peterborough.com/events/peterborough-gang-show/

www.peterboroughscouts.org/gang-show