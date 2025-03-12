Peterborough woman steps up with treadmill challenge for Sue Ryder

Amanda Hawes, a 44-year-old Peterborough resident, will be putting her best foot forward as she embarks on an epic fundraising challenge to support national healthcare and bereavement charity, Sue Ryder.

Amanda, who works as an occupational therapist at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, will be running a half marathon on a treadmill at Serpentine Green on Saturday, 12 April, as part of her preparations for this year’s iconic TCS London Marathon.

After volunteering to be part of Sue Ryder’s 2024 London Marathon cheer squad, Amanda was inspired to sign up for the prestigious race herself and take her fundraising to the next level.

Amanda said: “I can’t wait to run the marathon in April and am keen to raise as much money as I can for Sue Ryder. I’m hoping that this challenge will boost my fundraising efforts and get me even closer to my target of £3,000! I’m up to £2584 already, but I’m aiming big.”

She added: “I thought, what am I good at? Running. I had this idea of running on the treadmill, somewhere locally. It escalated from there. I’ve organized a tombola too and managed to get some amazing prizes from my local community.”

Proud to represent Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, which provides expert compassionate care and support for families across Cambridgeshire, Amanda continued: “It’s not just about fundraising. It’s also about raising the profile of Sue Ryder and highlighting my role as an Occupational Therapist. Lots of people don’t know what we do, especially in a hospice setting.

“So do come along, buy a ticket for the tombola, and have a chat with my colleagues to find out more.”

Amanda will be joined from 10.00am onwards by members of the hospice’s complementary therapy team, who will be providing mini treatments. Other attractions include a chance to meet the hospice’s pet therapy dogs and Tom, the Peterborough Phantoms’ polar bear mascot.

Since taking up running in January last year, Amanda hasn’t looked back. Having completed the Cambridge Half Marathon in March 2024 - accompanied by her 70-year-old mum - Amanda has also participated in the Great Eastern Run and several other longer distance events as part of her marathon training.

“I’ve definitely got the running bug now. I feel all the benefits,” said Amanda. “Being 44, to me it’s not old - I have to be fit and active for my job anyway. I want to show other people that you don’t have to run a marathon, but you can go for a walk or a run, and it just makes you feel better. You really can’t underestimate how good it is for your mental health too.”

Asif Shaheed, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “We’re so proud of Amanda’s incredible dedication - she’s an inspiration to us all! Do come along and support her at Serpentine Green on Saturday, 12 April. Amanda’s efforts will help us continue providing compassionate care to those in their final days, as well as much-needed support for their families.”

If you’d like to support Amanda on her London Marathon journey, visit her JustGiving page at: Amanda Hawes is fundraising for Sue Ryder

To find out more about Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, visit www.sueryder.org/thorpehall.