Peterborough residents offered the chance to ‘win your seat’ on the seaside special

Peterborough residents have been given the chance to enter a competition to ‘win your seat’ on a new ‘seaside special’ bus service which will run throughout the Summer.

Stagecoach East and local radio station PCR FM have teamed up to give readers and listeners the chance to win a place on the X12 Bus Service, which will run from Queensgate Bus Station in Peterborough to Skegness every Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday from July 27th up to 27th October.

Along the way, the X12 will pick up passengers at Market Deeping, Spalding, Boston and Wrangle.

Buses will leave Peterborough at 9:45am and return at 5:30pm, so you will have plenty of time to enjoy a day at the beach, indulge in fish and chips, and take a ride on the Skegness Seasiders – Stagecoach’s open-top buses, which feature additional space and the iconic Seasider radio!

Win Your Seat to the Seaside!

David Boden, Business Development Director of Stagecoach East, said: “We are so excited to be running the wonderful X12 Service again – and this year, you really do have the chance to win your seat!

“There is nothing better than a Summer day by the British seaside, so I hope that the X12 will give everyone the chance to enjoy everything that Skegness has to offer.”

Kev Lawrence, Breakfast Show Presenter on PCR FM added: “We are delighted to be running this competition in partnership with Stagecoach. There is already huge excitement with our listeners, and I can’t wait to start calling the winners.

“A day at the beach, and all the family fun and memories it brings, I’m certain will lift the mood of every single person who wins. And to travel there in style and comfort with Stagecoach, with no hassle of parking, is the icing on the cake.

“Let’s hope the rather unpredictable British weather is kind this summer!”

· To enter the competition to ‘win your seat’, just email the answer to the following question to [email protected]: Skegness has a pier that dates back to Victorian times. True? Or False?