Peterborough man’s kindness recognised with national award

A Baston resident has recently received a national kindness award in recognition of his dedication to looking out for people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry Bedford, 82, a member of the local Nene and Welland Oddfellows friendship group, was singled out by the Society nationally and celebrated with a 2025 Making a Difference Award for ‘Giving a Helping Hand’.

Barry has been a member of the Market Deeping-based friendly society for nearly 60 years, and has held a wide range of formal volunteer roles within the Branch, including being a Trustee for almost 40 years and District Chairman eight times. However, it’s his willingness and enthusiasm for helping people in and beyond his role as a Welfare Officer that has seen him chosen as the winner of the award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry has been known to give fellow members lifts to and from events and the shops, he frequently checks in on members both over the phone and in person, and has assisted in all manner of DIY projects, including helping to clear driveways, repairing doors, gardening jobs and decorating rooms.

Barry Bedford with his Making a Difference Award certificate

He explained: “I do get a buzz out of helping people. If I come home and I say to my wife, ‘I’ve done so-and-so with them and I’ve painted a room and they’re happy with it’, I think I’ve done something useful.

“I try to do something every day of my life. We’ve even cancelled holidays when the Oddfellows needed me.”

About receiving the award, Barry said: “I’m very, very proud and honoured. Nobody told me I’d been nominated. It was a shock when the letter came through the door. I was bowled over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s wonderful winning a national award. I’m not only recognised around here but within the whole Society. I’m very proud of it.”

Barry’s accolade wasn’t the only cause for celebration at Nene and Welland Oddfellows, with other local members Jean Logan, from Bourne, and Chris Sargeant, from Pinchbeck, picking up the ‘Enriching Lives Socially’ and ‘Working in the Spirit of Mutuality’ awards respectively.

Branch Secretary at Nene and Welland Oddfellows, Karen Earth, said: “Barry embodies the Oddfellows’ ethos of making friends, helping people, and we’re delighted that he’s been recognised nationally for his invaluable service to Nene and Welland Oddfellows.

“He has been a long-term Welfare Officer for the Branch and has supported numerous members through difficult times and circumstances.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen added: “A huge congratulations to Barry, Chris and Jean. We don’t know where we’d be without you.”

Nene and Welland Oddfellows is made up of 400 mostly older and retired local members and anyone is welcome to join. It is one of 96 branches that make up the Oddfellows’ nationwide network, which is one of the oldest and largest of its kind in the UK.

The Society aims to improve its members’ lives through friendship and support. It hosts a range of affordable and accessible events locally, and Oddfellows members can access a variety of benefits including care and welfare support and a travel club. There are also opportunities to volunteer and take part in fundraising initiatives.

To find out more about Nene and Welland Oddfellows contact Karen via email on [email protected] or call 01778 342 006 or visit www.oddfellows.co.uk.