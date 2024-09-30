Peterborough little heroes take on PAW-some challenge to help dogs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two local children are taking part in a sponsored walk this October to raise money to help dogs get the care they need and find their forever homes.

Lucas and Liana, aged 4 and 2, are taking part in Dogs Trust PAW Patrol ® on a stroll sponsored walk where young families and nurseries up and down the country will don masks of their favourite PAW Patrol characters and take to the streets to raise money for the UK’s largest dog welfare charity. The brother and sister from Peterborough will be bringing their dog Toby along, who helped inspire them to take part in the event.

Their mum, Louise says, “An advert for the paw patrol fundraiser caught their eye as it’s their favourite TV show. We explained to them that not all dogs live with a family (like ours) and some live in shelters and need to be looked after and helped to find new homes. They thought this was really sad and wanted to join the fundraiser to make sure those dogs could be looked after. They’re so excited for each donation and are looking forward to doing a scavenger hunt while out on their sponsored walk. Thanks to some very generous friends and family we’ve already met our original fundraising target of £100, we’re now increasing our target to £250 and it would mean so much to us for people to donate via our page, every penny counts!”

The sponsored walk is inspired by the top-rated animated pre-school series PAW Patrol, produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airing on Nickelodeon and Milkshake!, encourages young families and nurseries to participate in a sponsored walk throughout the month of October.

Liana and Lucas with their coloured Paw Patrol masks

Owen Sharp, Chief Executive of Dogs Trust said: “It’s fantastic to see young people coming together with the aim of raising essential funds for the important work we do at Dogs Trust. As the UK’s largest dog welfare charity with decades of expertise and experience at our fingertips, we do everything we can for every dog in our care to prepare them for the future they deserve, as quickly as we can, so that they spend less time in kennels. And, once they are in forever homes, we support them for as long as they need. The funds raised through this activity will be crucial to ensure we are able to meet the needs of all the dogs we support.”

To donate please visit events.dogstrust.org.uk/fundraisers/lucasandliana