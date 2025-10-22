Peterborough hub captures funds for new supplies

A not-for-profit organisation in Peterborough has secured funding from a leading builders merchant for supplies for its hobby hub.

The group, The Hobby Hub Yaxley, has landed £1,000 of store credit as part of Selco Builders Warehouse’s Community Heroes scheme.

Launched in 2022, the hub provides a welcoming space for people of all backgrounds to paint, craft sculptures, build scale models and do state-of-the-art 3D printing.

The Hobby Hub also repairs and repurposes materials while using grant funding and donations to gather the equipment it needs to complete its work.

The Hobby Hub Yaxley pictured.

As part of Selco’s scheme, it is one of five winners in August, and it has been awarded £1,000 worth of materials to put towards its projects.

Oliver Ayrss, Founder and Voluntary Director, said: “We are thrilled to be one of Selco’s Community Heroes winners, and it will offer such a significant boost to those who use our hub on a regular basis.

“The hub provides a place for people to connect, learn and create. This kind of support is invaluable to us.

“We run inclusive workshops and offer free training sessions for our users, and the materials from Selco will be such a help to enable the people who visit us to connect and be creative. It will help us to continue making a positive impact locally.”

The Hobby Hub Yaxley is always looking for resources to keep its workshop safe, equipped and accessible – it will collect its materials from Selco’s Peterborough branch on Padholme Road.

Simon Humpage, Head of Multi-Channel Marketing at Selco, said: “We are thrilled to be supporting the tremendous work of The Hobby Hub.

“Art and creativity can bring huge positives to people’s lives in terms of mental health and creating social connections. We look forward to welcoming the team into store and helping them select all the materials they need to develop the project further.

“We now have our 40 Community Heroes winners after a memorable eight-month campaign. Our judging team will soon be trawling through the monthly winners to select our overall champions – we can’t wait to share the good news!”

Of the 40 winners in the competition in 2025, a total of 10 will be shortlisted, with two winners from each region being put forward to a public vote.

The overall winner will win a cash prize of £10,000, second place will be awarded £5,000 and third place will receive £2,500.

