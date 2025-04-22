Peterborough housebuilder makes Easter donation to local foodbank

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East has celebrated Easter by donating almost 100 chocolate eggs to a local foodbank.

In the run up to Easter, the housebuilder held a collection amongst the staff at its Peterborough head office and nearby sites and was able to donate a total of 98 eggs to Peterborough Foodbank.

Peterborough Foodbank was established in October 2012 by local churches and community groups, working together to stop hunger in the local area. They rely heavily on donations from the public and this donation from Allison Homes East means that families in need will be able to enjoy a special treat during the Easter season.

This is the second time Allison Homes East has supported the foodbank at Easter, following a donation of 100 eggs in 2024.

A representative for Peterborough Foodbank said: "Peterborough Foodbank are excited to partnership with Allison Homes for their Easter egg drive. Every egg donated will be given to families who are facing hunger and hardship this Easter. The families coming to our foodbank are in crisis, cannot afford to buy food and need our help to buy the basics, so to be able to give out Easter eggs with our food parcels this year will be amazing for the children to receive this treat.”

Adam Knight, Managing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “Giving back to the communities we build in is at the core of our values at Allison Homes and we are delighted to support the crucial work carried out by Peterborough Foodbank for a second year.

“We wish all the staff and those who use the service a happy Easter and look forward to finding further opportunities to support the local community.”

To find out more about Peterborough Foodbank, visit: peterborough.foodbank.org.uk.