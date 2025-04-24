Peterborough housebuilder hosts wellbeing talk for construction team this Stress Awareness Month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To mark Stress Awareness Month (April), regional housebuilder Allison Homes East invited the Lighthouse Charity and its #MakeItVisible On Site team to provide its workforce in Thorney, Peterborough with a talk on mental wellbeing.

The Lighthouse Charity provides 24/7 holistic support to those who work in the construction industry, focusing on emotional, physical and financial wellbeing. The charity offers a range of free and widely available resources, including a confidential helpline, live web chat service and text facility, guidance and support on a variety of wellbeing issues, a self-support app and support groups called Lighthouse Beacons.

The charity’s #MakeItVisible On Site initiative sees a team of experienced tradespeople visiting construction sites across the UK, to deliver powerful talks on how employees can improve their wellbeing and find free support.

The #MakeItVisible team recently met with employees and subcontractors at Allison Homes East’s Abbey Park development in Thorney, to deliver a ‘Toolbox Talk’ to everyone on site. As part of the talk, charity representatives Rob Muldoon and Dale Stillwell shared their first-hand experiences, and discussed the importance of positive mental health and wellbeing.

The Lighthouse Charity's #MakeItVisible On Site initiative

Allison Homes East’s construction team was then introduced to the services the Lighthouse Charity offers.

The housebuilder is a company supporter of the Lighthouse Charity and has been offering financial support since 2023, helping the charity to provide its vital services and reach more site teams across the country.

Adam Knight, Managing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We care deeply about the mental wellbeing of everyone who works on our developments, so are very proud to have provided our team in Thorney with this invaluable talk.

“By giving our employees the opportunity to meet with the #MakeItVisible team, our hope was that they would feel more equipped to talk about mental health and find dedicated support should they need it.

“The work the Lighthouse Charity and its #MakeItVisible team carry out is so vital and we take great pride in being a company supporter. We would like to thank them for all they do, for both our workforce and the industry as a whole.”

Sarah Bolton, CEO of the Lighthouse Charity, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to Allison Homes for hosting our team and ensuring our message of support reaches their site operatives who may otherwise not know how or where to reach out for support.

“Key to this initiative is addressing the barriers within the sector through an informal approach, letting people know that they are not alone in dealing with work and life challenges, and sharing experiences in a relaxed manner to reduce the stigma.”

For more information on the Lighthouse Charity and the #MakeItVisible initiative, visit lighthousecharity.org and lighthousecharity.org/makeitvisible-on-site.

Stress Awareness Month is a campaign run by the Stress Management Society. To find out more, visit stress.org.uk/stress-awareness-month-2025.

Abbey Park, situated off Deer Park Way, consists of a stunning range of 68 three and four bedroom detached homes, which have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of A, meaning they reach the highest levels of energy efficiency. To find out more, visit the Allison Homes website or contact the sales team on 01733 513505.