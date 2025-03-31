Peterborough housebuilder gifts drawstring bags to primary school for Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough-based housebuilder Allison Homes East has donated over 100 drawstring bags to a primary school in Thorney, to support Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel which runs from 24 March to 4 April.

Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel is an awareness campaign that encourages pupils to walk, scoot or cycle to school rather than drive, to help reduce air pollution and teach children about the benefits of getting active.

Duke of Bedford Primary School, which is less than a mile away from Allison Homes East’s Abbey Park development, received 150 drawstring bags from the housebuilder, to help inspire its pupils to travel to school via more active means. Within the bags, the children were treated to brand-new crayons, rulers and hi-vis keyrings.

Mrs Johnson, Deputy Headteacher from the school, said: “We are passionate about looking after our environment and have an active Eco Team in school who run their own initiatives to ensure as a school we are doing our bit for the world around us. We encourage as many of our families to walk, scoot or cycle to school as are able.”

Children of Duke of Bedford Primary School with the donated bags

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel is a fantastic campaign inspiring pupils across the country to get active on their journeys to and from school, and we are delighted to have taken part by donating these drawstring bags to Duke of Bedford Primary School.

“Many of our families at Abbey Park have pupils who attend the school, as it’s just an eight-minute walk away, so we’d like to encourage them to get involved too. We hope the children really enjoy walking or cycling to school where possible, and carrying their supplies in their brand-new bags.”

For more information on Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel, visit bigwalkandwheel.org.uk.

To find out more about Abbey Park and the available homes, visit the Allison Homes website.