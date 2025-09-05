Peterborough developer continues support for Thorney Festival Day

Thorney Festival Day 2024

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East is proud to once again sponsor the Thorney Festival Day, which will take place on Sunday 7th September at Bedford Hall in the village, close to its Abbey Park development.

The festival is a much-loved annual event that raises vital funds for local charities, including the food bank run by the village school. This year’s celebration will once again bring residents together with a variety of activities and entertainment for all ages.

Abbey Park, located off Deer Park Way in Thorney, consists of 68 three and four bedroom homes, all of which feature solar panels as standard. The development has proven popular with families and professionals alike, thanks to its blend of energy-efficient homes and strong community connections.

The Thorney Festival Association said: “We are thrilled to be working with Allison Homes again and are grateful for their continued support. The Thorney Festival Day is an event that is community based and brings the village together.”

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring Thorney Festival Day for the second year in a row. Supporting events like this is a key part of how we give back to the communities we build in.

“The festival not only provides a fun day out but also raises money for important local causes, and we are proud to play a part in making it happen.”

Thorney is a historical, peaceful village less than eight miles from Peterborough. The village is home to the impressive Thorney Abbey, a community centre, independent tearoom and dog park. For families, there is Smiley Faces nursery and Duke of Bedford Primary School, both rated “Good” by Ofsted.

To find out more about Abbey Park and the available homes, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/abbey-park/ or contact the sales team 01733 513505.