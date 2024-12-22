Peterborough Dance School celebrates a successful 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Elizabeth Boardman Dance Company have qualified to represent Team England in the Dance World Cup finals in Spain 2025 among numerous other outstanding achievements in 2024 for their Dance School and Company!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Elizabeth Boardman School of Dance and the Elizabeth Boardman Dance Company have gone from strength to strength in 2024 with so many notable achievements!

Their main achievements were qualifying for the Dance World Cup finals in Spain for 2025! Miss Elizabeth, School and Dance Company Principal and Owner, said ‘the Dance World Cup had been a dream since opening the school in 2018 so to qualify the first year of entering is absolutely outstanding and we are all beaming with pride!’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were the Overall Winners for ‘Professional Impact Award’ at the National Entertainments Awards Peterborough Qualifier along with getting the golden buzzer after their performance to move through to the finals at the 02, London 2025 and lastly performing in Las Vegas, Nevada USA in 2026 after qualifying this year!

Students watching Alumni Ella at her Addict Show!

They were also finalists in The Peterborough Small Business Awards with winning Highly Commended Runner Up Awards in 'Service Small Business' and 'Arts and Creative Small Business'!

Their Junior Street Team were Can You Dance? Finalists in Liverpool after qualifying in Nottingham Regionals last June!

They have had 63 dances qualify for Nationals with Move It Shake It in just one Competition this last term! Which is incredible in just a one-day competition! One of our students, Elodie, who was one of 45 dancers who successfully auditioned from across the UK to perform with Move It Shake It in Walt Disneyworld, Florida 2025!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

School students received outstanding exam results in this last year with BTDA out of the 62 exams taken from students in their last exam session in July, 74% received the highest possible grading of Distinction and the remaining 26% received the second highest possible grading of Merit with 10 of the Distinctions receiving Platinum which is 90% or more in their exam!

NEA 2024 - Las vegas here we come!

Alumni, Ella Joyce, has also started her pre-vocational training at Addict Dance Academy in September 2024 where a group of her dance family visited to watch her first show with her college last week!

All of the above is without mentioning the hundreds of medals and trophies in the past 12 months in various competitions that their Dance Company students have won in their various solos, duets and troupes! The School consists of just over 200 students taking just over 600 classes a week! The Dance Company consist of 55 dancers across Junior, Inter and Seniors who have 96 solos, 28 duets and 20 teams between them!

They offer classes in Ballet, Acro, Tap, Modern Jazz, Street Dance, Contemporary, Lyrical, Musical Theatre and Drama with classes starting at 18 months/ 2 years up to advanced teen classes!

They are now gearing up for their annual showcase in March at The Cresset Theatre!

What an outstanding and memorable year for this Peterborough Dance School!